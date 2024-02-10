Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City beat Everton 2-0 (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Erling Haaland helps Manchester City beat Everton 2-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:38 pm Feb 10, 202408:38 pm

What's the story Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City beat Everton 2-0 on matchday 24 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. After a dull first half that saw City unable to clock a single shot on target, Haaland turned savior when he thumped in the ball into the net from a corner before adding a second in the 85th minute. Here's more.

Haaland

20-plus goals for Haaland in five successive seasons

Making his 53rd appearance in the Premier League, Haaland now owns 52 goals, including 16 this season. Haaland has 20-plus goals in five successive seasons across competitions. He has 21 goals this season and scored 52 for City in 2022-23. Before that, he hit 44 goals for Salzburg and Dortmund in 2019-20. He scored 41 and 29 goals for Dortmund in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Record

15-plus league goals in five successive seasons

As mentioned, Haaland has raced to 16 Premier League goals this season. He scored a record-breaking 36 goals from 35 matches last season. Before that, the star youngster managed 22 and 27 goals respectively in the 2021-22 and 2020-21 Bundesliga seasons for Dortmund. In 2019-20, he scored 29 goals, including 16 for Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

De Bruyne

106th Premier League assist for De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne assisted Haaland for City's second. Since his recent return from a long-term injury, De Bruyne has already clocked five assists and a goal in seven appearances across competitions. De Bruyne now has 151 assists for Manchester City in all competitions. De Bruyne owns 106 assists from 247 Premier League appearances, including one for Chelsea in 2013-14.

Feats

City are unbeaten in 14 successive league games against Everton

As per Opta, Man City are now unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games against Everton (W12 D2). Everton are now winless in their last 13 league visits to the Etihad (L8 D5). City have lost just one of their last 36 Premier League home games (W30 D5). City are also unbeaten in 22 successive league games at home (W18 D4).

Numbers

Match stats and points table

City clocked 19 shots out of which just three were on target. Everton managed five shots with one of them on target. City dominated ball possession (73%) and clocked a 92% pass accuracy. Pep Guardiola's side won nine corners to Everton's nil. City are top of the Premier League 2023-24 standings with 52 points from 23 matches. Everton are 18th with 19 points (M24).

Do you know?

De Bruyne-Haaland combination produces the goods

As per Squawka, De Bruyne has now provided 12 assists for Haaland across all competitions since the start of last season. It's the most one Premier League player has assisted another during this time period.