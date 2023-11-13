Chelsea, Manchester City share spoils in an eight-goal thriller: Stats

Sports

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:11 am Nov 13, 202312:11 am

Chelsea held Manchester City to a 4-4 draw

Chelsea held Manchester City to a 4-4 draw on matchday 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League at Stamford Bridge. Erling Haaland scored a brace while Manuel Akanji and Rodri also found the net for the visitors. Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer netted for Chelsea. Palmer converted a penalty against his former team to earn Chelsea a crucial draw.

Erling Haaland broke these records

Haaland slammed home a brace against Chelsea and as per Opta, he has now scored two or more goals in 36 games since his Borussia Dortmund debut in 2020, more than any other player in Europe's big five leagues. Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is just behind him, having scored two or more goals in 30 matches in that period.

Thiago Silva scripts this unique PL record

Silva scored a brilliant header for Chelsea and became the fourth different player to score a Premier League goal while aged 39 or older. As per Opta, he joins an elite list of players - Teddy Sheringham, Dean Windass and Ryan Giggs.

A look at the records from this game

City are unbeaten in their last four away PL games against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They had won only thrice in their previous 22 PL visits to the stadium (L14, D5). City's six-game-winning run against Chelsea in all competitions comes to an end. This is the first top-flight game between Chelsea and City to see both teams score 3-plus goals since November 1960.