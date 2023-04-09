Sports

De Bruyne becomes fastest to 100 Premier League assists: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2023, 01:37 am 1 min read

Belgian ace De Bruyne is now the fastest to 100 Premier League assists

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne achieved a mega milestone in his side's 4-1 drubbing of Southampton in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Belgian ace De Bruyne is now the fastest to 100 Premier League assists. Besides, he has also become just the fifth player to assist 100 goals in the competition. Here we decode De Bruyne's stats.

Fifth overall and fastest to register 100 PL assists

De Bruyne has joined an elite company in the Premier League in terms of 100 or more assists. 162 - Ryan Giggs, 111 - Cesc Fabregas, 103 - Wayne Rooney, 102 - Frank Lampard are the four players to have attained the milestone. Meanwhile, De Bruyne took 237 games to reach the milestone, bettering Fabregas's tally (293 games).