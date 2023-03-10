Sports

Rashford equals this Premier League record of Salah: Details here

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 10, 2023, 08:27 pm 2 min read

Manchester United's talisman Marcus Rashford is in exceptional form and by the virtue of it, he has bagged the Premier League Player of the Month award for February. Notably, Rashford has won the award for the third time this season. He has now equaled the tally of Mohamed Salah in winning three PL monthly awards in a campaign. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Rashford is flying at the moment under Erik ten Hag. He already has 26 goals in all competitions and the confidence is showing.

Rashford won his fourth Premier League Player of the Month award. He managed five goals in four Premier League appearances in February.

Overall in February, Rashford netted seven goals in 8 games across competitions. He tallied two assists.

Rashford equals Salah's record

Rashford has matched Mohamed Salah who won three during the 2017-18 season for Liverpool. Rashford has now won the award in September, January, and February of the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Rashford has also matched Salah's tally of 4 Premier League monthly awards to date. He is also the first player since Ilkay Gundogan back in 2021 to win consecutive Player of the Month awards.

Here's a look at Rashford's 2022-23 Premier League stats

In 25 appearances in the PL 2022-23 season, Rashford has scored 14 goals and provided 3 assists. He has mustered 68 shots, out of which 32 have been on target. He has struck the woodwork once. Rashford has created 4 big chances, besides missing 12. Defensively, he has made 19 tackles, 5 interceptions, 5 clearances, and three headed clearances.

Here's a look at Rashford's all-time Premier League stats

Rashford's overall Premier League stats read: Matches- 229, Goals- 73, Assists - 35. He made his league debut in 2016 when he scored a brace against Arsenal helping United win 3-2 against the Gunners. The 2019-20 season was his best in terms of goals as he scored 17 times. He has scored 10-plus goals in a PL campaign on four occasions.