Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea beat Palace; Arsenal win: Key stats

Arsenal overcame Spurs 2-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Chelsea earned a crucial 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2022-23 season as Arsenal followed it up with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in a massive North London derby. Chelsea saw Kai Havertz score a second-half goal as the Blues recorded a victory after a run of three successive defeats across competitions. Meanwhile, Arsenal extended their lead at the top.

Havertz earns Chelsea a narrow 1-0 win

Chelsea bounced back in the Premier League after Havertz scored a crucial goal from Hakim Ziyech's cross in the second half. In a goalless first half, both sides had some crucial chances but things stayed quiet with some good keeping. Havertz found the opener before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested Palace's keeper Vicente Guaiata. Palace had the better chances thereafter but couldn't find an equalizer.

Chelsea maintain their run versus Palace

As per Opta, Chelsea have won their last 11 Premier League games against Crystal Palace. In their league history, they've only ever won more consecutively against West Bromwich Albion (12 between 1989 and 2011).

Havertz shines for Chelsea

Playing his 74th Premier League match, Havertz netted his 17th goal. He also has seven assists. In the PL season, he has amassed five goals and an assist. In 118 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, Havertz has netted 29 goals.

Arsenal overcome Spurs 2-0

Arsenal showed their steel and authority in a 2-0 win over Spurs. An error from Hugo Lloris in the 14th minute from a Bukayo Saka cross saw Spurs go down. Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard drilled in a second from outside the area nine minutes before the break. Spurs upped the tempo in the second half but Aaron Ramsdale stood strong.

Key records scripted in the North London derby

As per Opta, Spurs keeper Lloris scored an own goal for the first time in his 354-game Premier League career. Odegaard has now already surpassed last season's tallies for both goal involvements (13) and goals (8) in all competitions for Arsenal. As per Squawka, no U21 player in Europe's top five divisions has provided more league assists this season than Bukayo Saka (7).

A look at the standings

Arsenal are atop the PL standings (W15 D2 L1) and have extended their points tally to 47. Arsenal have an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who lost 1-2 versus Man United on Saturday in the derby. Meanwhile, Chelsea are still 10th with 28 points.

