Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea held by Nottingham Forest: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 02, 2023, 12:52 am 2 min read

Forest claimed a point for the first time this season after going behind

Chelsea were held by Nottingham Forest in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday. Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea the lead in the first half before Serge Aurier pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute. Chelsea have now won just one of their last 7 Premier League games (D3 L3). Forest remain in the relegation zone, moving to 18th. Here are the stats.

Chesea script these unwanted numbers

Since beating Aston Villa away from home in October, Chelsea are now winless in four matches on the road (L2 D2). Chelsea have amassed 25 points in their 16 Premier League matches this season (W7 D4 L5). As per Opta, this is the fewest at this stage since the 2015-16 campaign, when the Blues finished 10th.

Unique record for Aurier and Boly

As per Opta, Aurier and Willy Boly are the third Ivorian pair to combine for a Premier League goal, after Didier Drogba and Salomon Kalou, and Yaya Toure and Wilfried Bony.

Raheem Sterling equals Ian Wright's PL goals tally

Sterling has raced to 113 goals in 334 matches, matching the tally of former PL legend Ian Wright. Sterling now has 4 goals for Chelsea in the PL 2022-23 season and six overall.

Chelsea play out a 1-1 draw

Sterling volleyed home from five yards to hand Chelsea the lead after Boly had flicked a cross onto his own bar. Forest showed character in the second half and Morgan Gibbs-White crashed a stunning strike off the bar. Aurier then showed fine composure, controlling the ball on his chest, and volleying home the equalizer.

Standings and match stats

Chelsea climbed above Brighton into eighth but are seven points behind Manchester United, who are 4th. Forest claimed a point for the first time this season after going behind and are now above Wolverhampton Wanderers into 18th. Forest are only behind fourth-bottom West Ham United on goal difference. Chelsea had 72% ball possession but managed just two shots on target. Forest managed five.