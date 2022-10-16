Sports

David de Gea makes his 500th appearance for Manchester United

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 16, 2022, 07:45 pm 2 min read

De Gea joined Man United in 2011 (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

David de Gea made his 500th appearance for Manchester United in all competitions on Sunday. He attained the feat as United took the field to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. De Gea joined Man United in 2011 and has since then been the club's number one choice as goal-keeper. He joins an elusive list of players to make 500 appearances.

Do you know? 6th player to make 500 appearances for the club

DDG is now the sixth player to make 500 appearances for Manchester United. He joins the likes of Ryan Giggs (949), Paul Scholes (714), Gary Neville (600), Wayne Rooney (559), and Denis Irwin (504).

Games Breaking down De Gea's appearances

De Gea has made 385 appearances for United in the Premier League. It's the fifth-highest for United in the Premier League. He is also ranked 19th in terms of appearances in the Champions League for the club (54). DDG has also made 20 Europa League appearances. Besides, he has 14 and 27 appearances in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively.

Twitter Post A record for DDG!

Information What has DDG won with Man United?

De Gea won the Premier League title with United in the 2012-13 season. He won the FA Cup in 2015-16 and the EFL Cup in 2016-17 respectively. Besides, he has also won three FA Community Shields. He has also reached two Europa League finals.