Roberto Firmino helps Liverpool equal biggest Premier League win
Liverpool brushed aside concerns about their early form to hammer Bournemouth 9-0 in gameweek four of the Premier League 2022-23 season. With this win, Liverpool have equaled the biggest Premier League win. Roberto Firmino set up three assists and scored twice. Luis Diaz (2), Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, an own goal by Chris Mepham, and Fabio Carvalho helped Liverpool win big.
Manchester United have achieved a 9-0 margin of victory twice - against Ipswich in 1995 and Southampton last year. Leicester City hammered the Saints 9-0 in 2019 as well.
Firmino assisted Diaz for the opener in the 3rd minute and three minutes later, the Brazilian set up Eliott, who found the net. Alexander-Arnold then scored Liverpool's third with a screamer from Firmino's assist. Firmino then scored a close-range volley. VVD made it 5-0 from Andrew Robertson's corner. Mepham scored an own goal right after half-time before Firmino scored again. Liverpool added two more.
Liverpool started the season with two draws and a defeat. This is now their first win as they have raced to five points from four games. The Reds have forwarded 13 goals and have a goal difference of +8. Bournemouth have suffered a third successive defeat and are placed 17th.
As per Opta, Roberto Firmino is the first Liverpool player to be directly involved in four goals in the first half of a single Premier League match (1 goal, 3 assists) and the first player overall since Harry Kane in February 2017 against Stoke City (3 goals, 1 assist). Firmino has raced to 73 goals, besides getting to 49 assists.
As per Squawka, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 110 Premier League games when leading at half-time. Firmino is the second player to be involved in five goals in match in Premier League this year after Gabriel Jesus (G3 A2).