Roberto Firmino helps Liverpool equal biggest Premier League win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 27, 2022, 09:38 pm 2 min read

Liverpool thrashed Bournemouth 9-0 (Premier League: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Liverpool brushed aside concerns about their early form to hammer Bournemouth 9-0 in gameweek four of the Premier League 2022-23 season. With this win, Liverpool have equaled the biggest Premier League win. Roberto Firmino set up three assists and scored twice. Luis Diaz (2), Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, an own goal by Chris Mepham, and Fabio Carvalho helped Liverpool win big.

Information Third team to score 9-0 in the PL

Manchester United have achieved a 9-0 margin of victory twice - against Ipswich in 1995 and Southampton last year. Leicester City hammered the Saints 9-0 in 2019 as well.

LIVBOU Firmino brilliance helps Liverpool win big

Firmino assisted Diaz for the opener in the 3rd minute and three minutes later, the Brazilian set up Eliott, who found the net. Alexander-Arnold then scored Liverpool's third with a screamer from Firmino's assist. Firmino then scored a close-range volley. VVD made it 5-0 from Andrew Robertson's corner. Mepham scored an own goal right after half-time before Firmino scored again. Liverpool added two more.

Liverpool Maiden win for the Reds this season

Liverpool started the season with two draws and a defeat. This is now their first win as they have raced to five points from four games. The Reds have forwarded 13 goals and have a goal difference of +8. Bournemouth have suffered a third successive defeat and are placed 17th.

Firmino Firmino shines for the Reds

As per Opta, Roberto Firmino is the first Liverpool player to be directly involved in four goals in the first half of a single Premier League match (1 goal, 3 assists) and the first player overall since Harry Kane in February 2017 against Stoke City (3 goals, 1 assist). Firmino has raced to 73 goals, besides getting to 49 assists.

Information More notable records in the match

As per Squawka, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 110 Premier League games when leading at half-time. Firmino is the second player to be involved in five goals in match in Premier League this year after Gabriel Jesus (G3 A2).