Sports

Real Madrid win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup: Key stats

Real Madrid win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 11, 2022, 02:30 am 2 min read

Benzema netted for Real (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Champions League 2021-22 winners Real Madrid beat reigning Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the UEFA Super Cup. David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in either halves to give Carlo Ancelotti's men a deserved victory over the German side. Real enjoyed a perfect 2021-22 season earlier, winning the league title and the UCL. This win will hand them the desired boost.

Do you know? Benzema gets past Raul's tally

Real Madrid striker Benzema has raced to 324 career goals for Real and is now the second-highest scorer for the club. The Frenchman has surpassed former Real Madrid star Raul, who netted 323 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo (450) leads the tally.

Super Cup Joint-highest number of Super Cup honors for Real

Real Madrid have now gone on to win a staggering five UEFA Super titles. They have leveled the tally with Barcelona and AC Milan (5 each). Real last won the trophy in 2017, beating Manchester United. Carlo Ancelotti has won his second Super Cup with Real (also 2014). This is his seventh trophy win with Los Blancos.

Information Ancelotti scripts this record

As per Squawka, Ancelotti is now the first manager to win four UEFA Super Cup finals. He has also won the trophy twice with former club AC Milan. This is also his 24th career trophy as a manager.

Information Key records for Junior and Alaba

As per Opta, Vinicus Junior has now managed to assist Benzema on 16 occasions in all competitions. David Alaba has now netted four goals for Real in all competitions. This is more than any other Real Madrid defender since the start of last season.

Match How did the match pan out?

Los Blancos got the first goal when Alaba tapped into an empty net, with Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp stranded following Casemiro's header back across goal. Benzema then doubled the Spanish giants' lead after the break with a first-time finish from Vinicius Jr's cross. Frankfurt were always behind Real and never quite managed to cause much harm.