Sports

'Ronaldo not for sale', says Manchester United manager Ten Hag

'Ronaldo not for sale', says Manchester United manager Ten Hag

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 12, 2022, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Ronaldo netted 24 goals for United last season

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to remain with Manchester United in the upcoming Premier League season. United's incumbent manager Erik ten Hag clarified that he is looking forward to working with the 37-year-old, stating "Ronaldo is not for sale". Ronaldo's future with United has been shrouded in mystery ever since he indicated about leaving the club in order to play the Champions League.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ronaldo is said to be concerned that United have not improved their squad.

Notably, the club has made just one signing in the form of Tyrell Malacia so far.

The former is also concerned that competing for the top prizes next season will be unlikely at United.

However, United's stance is that Ronaldo is not for sale, and they want him to stay.

Statement We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season: Hag

As per reports, Ronaldo did not take part in the pre-season tour in Thailand, citing family issues. Ahead of United's friendly clash with Liverpool, Hag said, "We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season, so that's it, I'm looking forward to working with him. Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together."

Stats Ronaldo netted 24 goals for Man United last season

Ronaldo made 38 appearances for Man United in the 2021/22 season. He ended up with 24 goals. Ronaldo scored 18 Premier League goals and added another six in the Champions League. For the 16th successive season, he managed 20-plus goals in a season. Overall for United, he has 142 goals in 330 appearances for the club.

PL Premier League numbers of Ronaldo in 2021/22

Ronaldo made 30 Premier League appearances for United last season, scoring 18 goals. He also provided three assists. His tally included three penalties and a free-kick. Out of his 110 shots, 43 were on target. He missed 13 big chances and created seven. He also hit the woodwork on two occasions. He also clocked 33 offsides in the 2021-22 season.