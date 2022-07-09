Sports

Angel DI Maria joins joins Juventus: Decoding his career stats

Jul 09, 2022

Di Maria has joined Juve (Photo credit: Twitter/@juventusfcen)

Football superstar Angel Di Maria has completed his move to Italian giants Juventus. The former Real Madrid ace was a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Argentine has signed a one-year deal and will hope to make his presence felt for Juve, who are also on the verge of announcing a deal for Paul Pogba. Here we decode Di Maria's stats.

PSG Di Maria's numbers at PSG

Di Maria played 295 games for PSG across competitions, scoring 92 goals and making 112 assists. He has the highest number of assists for the club, besides being the sixth-best goal-scorer. His best season for PSG was in 2017-18 when he netted 21 goals in all competitions. He scored 15-plus goals across three seasons. Di Maria scored 57 goals in Ligue 1.

Context Why does this story matter?

Di Maria has enjoyed an exceptional career at the club level. He played a key role for both Real Madrid and PSG.

Di Maria brings a winning mentality to this Juve set-up, having won a host of trophies in his career.

He will add a lot of quality despite being 34. This will be his maiden experience in Serie A.

18 trophies A plethora of trophies won with PSG

Di Maria won five league titles with PSG, besides another five Coupe de France honors. He also won four Coupe de la Ligue trophies and four Trophee des Champions. He also finished as the runner-up in the Champions League 2019-20 season. He was twice named in Ligue 1 Team of the Year and won one Player of the Month award as well.

Argentina Di Maria's story with Argentina

For Argentina, Di Maria has scored 25 goals in 125 appearances. He won the Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008. He has also helped the national team win the Copa America in 2021. besides being a two-time runner-up. He also reached the 2014 World Cup final with Argentina. He won the UEFA Cup of Champions 2022 this year.

Information A look at his career stats prior to PSG move

Di Maria played for Rosario Central in the Argentine Primera Division, scoring six times in 36 games. For Benfica, he netted 15 goals in 124 matches. For Real, he scored 37 goals in 194 matches. He managed four goals in 32 games for Manchester United.

Information Di Maria enjoyed success at Benfica and Real

He won one league title and two cup competitions with Benfica. With Real, he won another six trophies, including the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup.