Written by Parth Dhall Jul 09, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Smith has 3,986 away runs in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's Steven Smith slammed his 28th ton on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. It was his second century against the Lankans and second in the Island nation. Smith registered his first Test hundred since January 2021. The top-order batter now has 14 Test centuries away from home. Here, we decode Smith's Test stats at home and away.

Smith is regarded as the most prolific Test batter of modern age.

Smith, who started his career as a leg-spinner, went on to become one of the greatest Australian batters.

He is the sixth-highest run-scorer for Australia in Test cricket after Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Michael Clarke, and Matthew Hayden.

Smith is one of the few batters who excels across all conditions.

Runs Smith has 3,986 Test runs overseas

Smith is 14 away from completing 4,000 Test runs away from home. After his knock against SL, he has raced to 3,986 away runs which he scored at an incredible average of 61.32. He now has 14 away tons in Test cricket, the second-most among Australians in foreign conditions with Border. His highest Test score (away) of 215 came against England in 2019.

Information Smith averages 62.91 at home

Interestingly, Smith has 14 Test centuries at home too. He owns 3,901 runs from 43 home Tests at an astonishing average of 62.91. The right-handed batter also has a Test double-century at home (239 vs England in Perth).

Numbers His notable numbers in the format

Smith has scored most of his away Test runs in England (1,727). He averages 59.55 in the nation. Six of his 14 away Test tons have come in England. Smith has an average of 60 and 56.50 in India and Pakistan, respectively. In Sri Lanka, Smith has 398 runs from five Tests at an incredible average of 56.85.

Do you know? Smith's Test stats in Asia

Smith has racked up 1,577 runs from 18 Tests in Asia at an average of 52.56. He has five tons and eight half-centuries in Asian countries. Smith averages 41.10 from six Tests in South Africa (411 runs).

Stats Third-best batting average in Test cricket

In a career that has spanned over a decade, Smith has amassed 8,161 runs from 87 Tests. He still has the third-best batting average among players with over 50 Tests (60.45). Smith is only behind Bradman (99.94) and Herbert Sutcliffe (60.73). He has the joint-fifth-most centuries in the format for Australia (28) after Ponting (41), Waugh (32), Hayden (30), Bradman (29), and Clarke (28).