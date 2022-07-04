Sports

WBBL 2022: Melbourne Renegades resigns Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur

Written by V Shashank Jul 04, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet is the first Indian player to win Player of the Tournament in WBBL (Source: Twitter/@RenegadesWBBL)

India all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur has re-signed with Melbourne Renegades for the eighth edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be held later this year. The 33-year-old had a blast during her maiden run in the 2021 season. Notably, Harmanpreet had led the batting and bowling charts for the Renegades. She was eventually adjudged as the Player of the Tournament. Here's more.

Words 'I'm excited to be coming back', says Harmanpreet

"I'm excited to be coming back to the Renegades. I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket. Personally, I just wanted to play my role for the team and it was pleasing to be able to do that," said Harmanpreet in a statement released by Melbourne Renegades.

Twitter Post Renegades' official post regarding Harmanpreet's re-signing

2021 How did Harmanpreet fare in the 2021 season?

Having played 13 matches in the 2021 Women's Big Bash League season, Harmanpreet racked up 406 runs at an incredible average of 58.00. She slammed three fifties with the best score of 81*. She clocked a strike rate of 130.97. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet claimed 15 wickets with the ball. She averaged 20.87 with the best performance of 3/22.

POT Third international player to win the Player of the Tournament

Harmanpreet garnered the prestigious Player of the Tournament award in the last edition of WBBL. She joined New Zealand pair Sophie Devine (twice) and Amy Satterthwaite as international players to be awarded the competition's top individual honor. Australia's Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, and Ellyse Perry have also been previous recipients. Harmanpreet's heroics had powered Renegades to the second spot in the points table.

Voting Harmanpreet finished ahead of Mooney and Devine

Harmanpreet was voted as the tournament's top player by the standing umpires at each match. She claimed 31 votes to finish three clear of Perth Scorchers pair Mooney and Devine on 28 votes each. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat duo Grace Harris (25 votes) and Georgia Redmayne (24 votes), as well as Hobart Hurricanes batter Mignon du Preez (24 votes), finished in the top six.

Information Scorchers won their maiden WBBL title

Perth Scorchers concluded as the table-toppers in the league stage of the 2021 edition. They had pocketed nine wins and three losses (two no-results). They were eventually crowned the winners after beating Adelaide Strikers (134/6) by 12 runs in the final.