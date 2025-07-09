'Fighting hidden battles': Kelly Clarkson is struggling with her voice

American singer and television host Kelly Clarkson recently canceled her Las Vegas residency 90 minutes before the show was set to begin. The decision was made due to vocal issues, but sources have now revealed that she is also dealing with "hidden battles." These personal struggles have reportedly been affecting her emotionally and physically, according to Page Six.

Vocal strain Residency show cancelation The 43-year-old singer canceled the opening night of her "Studio Sessions" residency at Caesars Palace at The Colosseum last Friday, just 90 minutes before the show was set to start. A Vegas insider told the outlet that Clarkson's powerful singing has taken a toll on her vocal cords, and she has been close to needing surgery before. "She cannot risk damaging her cords further - she's on thin ice."

Personal struggles Divorce from Brandon Blackstock Clarkson has been candid about the emotional toll her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her children River Rose and Remy, took on her. A second insider said that Clarkson is fighting "some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to." "It's a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her."

Show absences Absence from talk show In March, Clarkson missed 10 episodes of her talk show, which were filled by guest hosts. She was absent again in April, with Andy Cohen taking over the hosting duties. Both these times she cited personal matters as the reason for her absence. Her contract with NBC for The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to expire in 2026 after Season 7, and from the looks of it, she may not renew it.