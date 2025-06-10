What's the story

Sly Stone, the legendary frontman of the iconic funk band Sly and the Family Stone, has died at 82. The news was confirmed by his family on Monday.

They told USA Today that he passed away after a long struggle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other health issues.

"While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come," they added.