Meet Funk legend Sly Stone, who died at 82
What's the story
Sly Stone, the legendary frontman of the iconic funk band Sly and the Family Stone, has died at 82. The news was confirmed by his family on Monday.
They told USA Today that he passed away after a long struggle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other health issues.
"While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come," they added.
Family statement
'Sly was a monumental figure...': Family's statement
The statement from Stone's family further read, "Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music."
They also revealed that Stone had recently finished writing the screenplay for his life story.
His songs like Everyday People, Dance to the Music, I Want to Take You Higher, Family Affair, Hot Fun in the Summertime, and Thank You have been sampled by numerous hip-hop artists.
Early career
Stone formed the band in 1966
Born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, in 1943, Stone formed Sly and the Family Stone with his brother Freddie in 1966.
Their sister Rose was also part of the band.
The group shot to fame with their first hit single Dance to the Music.
Stone's influence on pop, funk, and rock music was cemented by their album Stand! released in 1969, and its hit single Everyday People in 1968.
Difficult times
Legend's struggles with drugs and homelessness
Despite his success, Stone faced personal struggles, including drug use. These issues led to the band's permanent breakup in 1983.
By 2011, he was living in a van in Los Angeles.
"I like my small camper, I just do not want to return to a fixed home. I cannot stand being in one place," the funk legend said in a media statement.
Family life
Stone is survived by his children
Stone was briefly married to Kathy Silva in the 1970s, but they divorced in 1976.
He is survived by three children: Sylvester Stewart Jr., 52, Sylvetta Stewart, 49, and Novena Carmel, 43.
His family thanked everyone for their love and prayers during this difficult time.
"We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Stone's life and his iconic music," they said.