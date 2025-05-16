YouTuber Armaan Malik deletes video after pleading for gun license
What's the story
YouTuber and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Armaan Malik has sparked controversy with a now-deleted video requesting a gun license from the Punjab Police.
The video, posted on his official Instagram handle, went viral in no time before being taken down.
In his emotional plea, Malik expressed fear for his own safety and that of his family, saying ongoing threats had compelled him to make the request.
Emotional plea
'I have taken every necessary legal step...'
"I have taken every necessary legal step, filed complaints, submitted applications, and sought help. Yet, the sense of danger still looms over me and my family," the YouTuber said.
He also alleged that each time his request was blocked by the authorities, who cited a pending case against him—a case he described as entirely false.
He said he trusts the court and believes the truth will come out, but asked if his family should keep living in fear until then.
Appeal for protection
'I am a father, a responsible citizen...'
Further clarifying in the video, Malik said his appeal for a gun license wasn't an act of defiance but a plea from a concerned father.
"I am a father, a responsible citizen, and I have every right to protect myself and my children," he said.
He added about an incident where he was allegedly followed by an unidentified car, claiming to have reported it to police without action.
Public scrutiny
Malik's controversial personal life and public reaction
Malik is no stranger to controversy, often making headlines for his unorthodox personal life, including his marriage to two women, Kritika and Payal, at the same time.
This latest incident has only added to his list of headline-grabbing moments.
Till now, Malik hasn't issued a statement explaining why the video has been taken down, and the Punjab Police has not publicly commented on the matter.