Netflix drops surprise: Watch 'Ginny & Georgia' S03 early
What's the story
Netflix's fan site Tudum is hosting a virtual watch party for the third season of its popular series Ginny & Georgia on June 3.
Fans can RSVP to get an early look at the first episode before its official release on Netflix on June 5.
The event will feature interactive trivia games, previously unseen content, and exclusive messages from the cast.
Event timeline
Watch party schedule: What to expect
The watch party will start at 4:30pm PDT/5:00am IST with a Season 2 recap and interactive games.
At 4:45pm PDT/5:15am IST, you can watch the first episode of Season 3.
The after-party, beginning 5:45pm PDT/6:15am IST, will be a discussion on all things Season 3 with exclusive new content starring cast members.
Joining details
How to join the watch party?
To join the Ginny & Georgia Season 3 VIP watch party, fans must register by clicking on the RSVP button on Tudum's website.
Post-registration, attendees will be redirected to the event's homepage where they'll be able to watch the episode on the day of the event.
We suggest you bookmark this page for easy access on the day of the watch party.
Plot details
'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3: A sneak peek
The upcoming season of Ginny & Georgia picks up the story with Georgia (Brianne Howey) getting arrested for murder at her own wedding.
This shocking turn of events puts the spotlight on the Millers and forces Ginny (Antonia Gentry) to re-examine her future.
Throwing unprecedented challenges their way, the plot thickens, and Ginny wonders if this is the future she really wants.