What's the story

The eighth and possibly last installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, is off to a sensational start in advance ticket sales in India.

With a few hours remaining in its advance booking window, more than 1,00,000 tickets have already been sold across major national cinema chains, reported Pinkvilla.

This surge in advance bookings hints at a promising opening day for the film.