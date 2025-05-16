'Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning' has already sold over 1,00,000 tickets
What's the story
The eighth and possibly last installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, is off to a sensational start in advance ticket sales in India.
With a few hours remaining in its advance booking window, more than 1,00,000 tickets have already been sold across major national cinema chains, reported Pinkvilla.
This surge in advance bookings hints at a promising opening day for the film.
Box office prediction
'Final Reckoning' expected to set new opening day record
Given the current momentum, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is set to cruise past the ₹15 crore mark on its opening day in India.
This would beat the opening day record of its predecessor, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which collected ₹12.25 crore in 2023.
The film's opening numbers could further increase as spot bookings are expected to gain momentum on Saturday, May 17.
Cast details
'Final Reckoning' boasts returning cast and emotional ride
Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning sees the stakes get higher than ever for Ethan Hunt, portrayed by Tom Cruise.
The movie also stars returning cast members Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.
With a two hours and 49 minutes runtime, it is one of the longest installments in the franchise and has a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Production details
'Final Reckoning' overcame production delays and premiered at Cannes
Despite production delays caused by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning wrapped up filming in late 2024.
The film premiered in Tokyo on May 5 and had a screening at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, receiving a five-minute standing ovation.
Viacom18 is distributing the movie in India, which will be released on over 3,000 screens across the country.
Distribution strategy
'Final Reckoning' targeting diverse Indian audience
Viacom18 is using a smart distribution strategy for Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, eyeing multiplex audience of tier-one cities with the English version of the film.
Hindi-dubbed shows, on the other hand, are being concentrated on tier-two and tier-three markets to expand its horizon.
With a production budget of ₹300-400 crore and rave reviews already coming in, the film will be a box office hit.