Sunny Deol wasn't happy about repeating 'Dhai Kilo' in 'Jaat'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol recently recreated his iconic "Dhai Kilo Ka Haath" dialogue from the 1993 film Damini in his new movie Jaat.
But as it turns out, Deol initially wasn't excited about this signature line being repeated.
In a recent episode of the IMDb original series Behind The Scenes, he opened up about it to co-stars Viineet Kumar Siingh and Randeep Hooda.
Actor's change
'..but then I understood why it is required'
Despite his initial reluctance, Deol eventually agreed to have his iconic dialogue included.
He explained, "I was a little bit not so happy about it, to be very definite, but then I understood why it is required and why the director has conceived that particular dialogue to be there in that scene."
"It comes across very well, and now everybody is talking about it."
Language barrier
Deol discussed his experience working in Telugu cinema
In the same interview, Deol spoke about working in a Telugu film.
He said the only major difference was the language. "The only difference basically is always the language, otherwise there was nothing because cinema is itself a language which we all understand, and the fun was that the subjects are so rooted to the nation," he said.
Deol said he was excited to get back to these roots.
Film details
'Jaat' features an ensemble cast
Jaat, Deol's latest film, also features Regena Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Prashant Bajaj, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj.
It marks Gopichandh Malineni's Bollywood debut and was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.
The story focuses on a mysterious man (Deol) who comes to a village in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, and fights oppression from Ranatunga (Hooda) and his wife Bharathi (Cassandra).
Despite a lukewarm box office reception, Jaat 2 is coming.