What's the story

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol recently recreated his iconic "Dhai Kilo Ka Haath" dialogue from the 1993 film Damini in his new movie Jaat.

But as it turns out, Deol initially wasn't excited about this signature line being repeated.

In a recent episode of the IMDb original series Behind The Scenes, he opened up about it to co-stars Viineet Kumar Siingh and Randeep Hooda.