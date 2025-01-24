What's the story

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly signed on to star in a Hollywood project—Apple Original Films's upcoming action thriller, Matchbox, reported Variety.

The film will be his second collaboration with director Sam Hargrave after their successful Netflix project Extraction in 2020.

The live-action film is inspired by Mattel's die-cast matchbox toy vehicle line and is currently being filmed in Budapest.

