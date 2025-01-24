Randeep Hooda to star alongside John Cena in Apple's 'Matchbox'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has reportedly signed on to star in a Hollywood project—Apple Original Films's upcoming action thriller, Matchbox, reported Variety.
The film will be his second collaboration with director Sam Hargrave after their successful Netflix project Extraction in 2020.
The live-action film is inspired by Mattel's die-cast matchbox toy vehicle line and is currently being filmed in Budapest.
Here's every detail about this project.
Ensemble cast
'Matchbox' features a star-studded international cast
Along with Hooda, Matchbox features a star-studded international cast, including John Cena, Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson.
The screenplay of this action thriller is written by David Coggeshall (The Family Plan and Orphan: First Kill) and Jonathan Tropper (Your Friends and Neighbors).
The film is produced by Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg and Don Granger and Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films.
Film synopsis
What is the plot of 'Matchbox'?
Matchbox tells the story of a group of childhood friends who come together to save the world from a disaster while also reviving their friendship.
The film is inspired by Mattel's toy vehicle line, created in 1953 by Jack Odell.
Speaking about his excitement for the project, Hooda said, "Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction."
Current ventures
Hooda's ongoing projects in Indian cinema
Meanwhile, Hooda remains booked in the Indian film industry. He is currently busy with Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni, alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.
The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, who recently delivered the blockbuster Pushpa 2.
Hooda is also attached to Arjun Ustara from celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Shahid Kapoor headlines the film.