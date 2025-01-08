SAG Awards nominations go virtual due to devastating LA wildfire
What's the story
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards has canceled its live, in-person announcement for the 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations, due Wednesday.
The decision comes amid a wildfire that is currently consuming over 3,000 acres in Los Angeles.
In a statement issued late Tuesday night, SAG Awards organizers cited "the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff" as the main reason behind the decision.
Alternative plan
SAG Awards to announce nominations via press release
Though the live event has been canceled, the SAG Awards will still announce the nominations on Wednesday at 7:30am PT (9:00pm IST).
The nominees will be announced via a press release and on the official SAG Awards website.
In a statement, the organizers said they looked forward to celebrating "these incredible actors and their work" at the awards ceremony on February 23.
Impact
Wildfire disrupts Hollywood events and premieres
The SAG Awards nominations announcement isn't the only Hollywood event impacted by the wildfire.
Both Universal and Amazon MGM Studios also canceled their Tuesday premieres of Wolf Man and Unstoppable, respectively.
Paramount followed suit by canceling its Wednesday night premieres of Better Man and The Pitt.
The cancelations highlight the widespread impact of the wildfire on Hollywood's schedule.
Ceremony details
SAG Awards ceremony to proceed as planned
Despite the disruptions, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will be held as scheduled on February 23.
The event, produced by Silent House Productions in association with SAG-AFTRA, will be streamed live globally on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.
Award-winning actor and producer Kristen Bell will host the ceremony while Jane Fonda is slated to receive the Life Achievement Award.