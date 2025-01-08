What's the story

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty will reportedly transform into a 14th-century ruler for his upcoming movie, Kesari Veer.

The film, helmed by Kanu Chauhan, narrates the tale of a Gujarati warrior who fought against invaders to protect the Somnath Temple during the era.

To get into the skin of his character, Raja Vegdaji Bhil, Shetty has trained in horse riding and weaponry.

The film also stars Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi.