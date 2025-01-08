'Kesari Veer'—Suniel Shetty trains in weaponry for 14th-century ruler role
Veteran actor Suniel Shetty will reportedly transform into a 14th-century ruler for his upcoming movie, Kesari Veer.
The film, helmed by Kanu Chauhan, narrates the tale of a Gujarati warrior who fought against invaders to protect the Somnath Temple during the era.
To get into the skin of his character, Raja Vegdaji Bhil, Shetty has trained in horse riding and weaponry.
The film also stars Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi.
Role preparation
Shetty's preparation and unique look for 'Kesari Veer'
To authentically portray Raja Vegdaji Bhil, Shetty has reportedly honed his horse-riding skills and learned to use period-appropriate weapons like self-made spears, slings, axes, bows and arrows, knives, and swords.
He also trained in archery and guerrilla warfare.
A source told Mid-Day that the 63-year-old actor will be seen in a distinctive look. "He sports a pagdi (turban), angarkha (traditional Rajasthani upper garment), dhoti (a piece of cloth wrapped around the waist), and carries a mustache," the source said.
Film production
'Kesari Veer' features high-octane action sequences
Kesari Veer is filled with action sequences choreographed by South Indian action director Kevin Kumar. The costumes of the film have been designed by Chandrakant Sonawane.
In the movie, Pancholi is expected to play 16-year-old Veer Hamirji Gohil who sacrifices his life to protect the temple from Zafar Khan, general of Delhi Sultanate ruler Alauddin Khilji's army.
Gohil and Vegdaji join forces in a 10-day battle against the Mughal emperor.
Release plans
Production details and release plans
Reportedly, director Chauhan has invested over ₹60 crore in Kesari Veer, which was shot over a continuous 120-day schedule from November 23 in Mumbai and Gujarat.
"We have spent more than ₹60 crore on the movie and shot it over a continuous 120-day schedule from November 23 in Mumbai and Gujarat," he told the portal.
"Post-production work is currently underway, and we plan to release the motion poster by this month," he added.