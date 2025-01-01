Summarize Simplifying... In short Metamorpho, a DC character who first appeared in 1965, has the unique ability to transform his body into any element or compound, making him a potential game-changer in the 'Superman' universe.

'Superman' will hit theaters on July 11, 2025

Metamorpho: The DC character who could change the 'Superman' universe

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jan 01, 202502:10 am

What's the story The recently released trailer for the upcoming film Superman has given audiences a glimpse of a new character in the DC Universe (DCU), Metamorpho. Played by Anthony Carrigan, the character is one of DC Comics's most unique and visually stunning characters. Although lesser known than the other characters in the movie, Metamorpho's fascinating backstory and powerful abilities make him an exciting addition to the DCU.

Character background

Metamorpho's origin and history in DC Comics

Metamorpho first appeared in The Brave and the Bold Vol 57, published in 1965 by Bob Haney and artist Ramona Fradon. The character's real name is Rex Mason, a former adventurer who was transformed into Metamorpho after being exposed to a meteorite containing an ancient Egyptian artifact called the Orb of Ra. The exposure altered Mason's body on a molecular level, allowing him to reshape his form and mimic any element.

Character abilities

Metamorpho's powers explained

Metamorpho's powers come from his ability to "transmute" his body into any element or compound on the periodic table. This unique ability allows him to turn parts or all of his body into elements like oxygen, iron, mercury, or even complex compounds like acids and gasses. He can also change the state and composition of his body to stretch, compress, or reshape himself into tools, weapons, or other objects.

Character alignment

Metamorpho's potential role in 'Superman' remains ambiguous

The trailer for Superman doesn't clarify if Metamorpho will be a hero or a villain. In comics, he is known as a reluctant hero driven by his sense of morality and loyalty. However, the film's trailer paints an unclear picture of his role, with his grotesque appearance and overwhelming powers potentially casting him as a threat or antagonist. This ambiguity could be due to Metamorpho's comic book origins often placing him at odds with those around him.

Narrative role

How Metamorpho fits into 'Superman's narrative

The inclusion of Metamorpho in Superman opens up exciting narrative possibilities. His story often explores themes of loss, alienation, and the struggle to find one's place in the world, which could create a compelling dynamic with Superman's character. He could serve as a parallel to Superman or reflect a moral dilemma if manipulated by a villain. His unique powers and scientific knowledge might be vital in resolving complex challenges or assembling teams in the DCU.