By Namrata Ganguly Edited by Shreya Mukherjee

5 comics-based movies you must watch in 2024

Gear up for an exhilarating year in cinema as we anticipate the release of the most thrilling superhero/villain movies of 2024. From epic battles to origin stories of both superheroes and their nemeses, these Hollywood films promise to redefine the genre. Get ready to watch these titles as iconic characters leap from comic books to the big screens.

'Madame Web'

Madame Web is Sony Pictures's upcoming action-packed superhero film which is the first female-led Spider-Man spin-off. The film is eyeing a theatrical release on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2024). Set in a different universe from the Venom movies, it shows the origin of the Marvel Comics character, Cassandra Webb, portrayed by Dakota Johnson. It also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter.

'Deadpool 3'

Deadpool 3 is, to date, one of the most anticipated and awaited Marvel films. The third installment of the Deadpool franchise is yet to be titled. Despite being long announced, the plot of the film remains under wraps. Starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), and Dafne Keen (X-23), the untitled Deadpool movie is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

'Kraven the Hunter'

Based on the Marvel Comics character, the upcoming film Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular character. It delves into the origin story of the Spider-Man nemesis. A part of Sony's Spider-Man universe, the film was initially scheduled to release on October 6, 2023. However, due to the Hollywood strike, it has now been rescheduled to release on August 30, 2024.

'Joker: Folie à Deux'

In Joker: Folie à Deux, Joaquin Phoenix will be seen reprising his Oscar-winning role of the DC Comics supervillain Joker aka Arther Fleck while Lady Gaga will portray Harley Quinn. Todd Philip's 2019 psychological thriller Joker gave us a glimpse into the origin story of Batman's nemesis. The upcoming sequel (October 4) will transport you into a deeper and more distorted world of Fleck.

'Venom 3'

Tom Hardy, who plays the titular character in the franchise, recently announced that the third and final installment resumed filming in November after the Hollywood strike concluded. Initially slated to release in July 2024, the film has now reportedly been rescheduled to hit the theaters on November 8. The upcoming film is a sequel to Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021).