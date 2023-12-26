Kit Harington's birthday: 'GoT' aside, charting his work on television

Kit Harington's birthday: 'GoT' aside, charting his work on television

By Isha Sharma 04:15 am Dec 26, 202304:15 am

Kit Harington's birthday special

The world knows him as the "watcher on the wall" from Game of Thrones, but there is more than what meets the eye about Kit Harington. While his GoT character of Jon Snow remains his claim to worldwide fame, Harington has made repeated attempts to break free from being typecasted and tried varied genres. On his 37th birthday, look at his work on television.

'7 Days in Hell' (2015)

When Harington was still signed to Game of Thrones, he decided to switch gears and act as a tennis player for the television film 7 Days in Hell, co-starring Andy Samberg. IMDb﻿ describes it as follows, "A fictional documentary-style expose on the rivalry between two of the greatest tennis players of all-time who battled it out in a 2001 match that lasted seven days."

'Gunpowder' (2017)

Harington starred in and executive-produced the British historical drama TV miniseries Gunpowder in 2017. Martin Lindley, Luke Broughton, Peter Mullan, Mark Gatiss, Liv Tyler, and Tom Cullen made up the ensemble cast. "Gunpowder was a test to see whether I enjoyed doing it - and I did very much," Harington said. He played the historical figure Robert Catesby, of whom he's a direct descendant.

'Criminal: UK' (2020)

In some ways, Harington broke the internet when it was announced that he would feature in an episode of Criminal: UK. Criminal is Netflix's police procedural anthology series and has storylines from different countries: Criminal: France﻿, Criminal: Germany, and Criminal: Spain. In the episode Alex, Harington played the titular character who is a real estate manager and is accused of rape.

'Extrapolations' (2023)

In 2023, Harington was seen in the Apple TV+ series Extrapolations, an anthology drama series centered around climate change. "Unanticipated stories of how the upcoming changes to our planet will affect love, faith, work, and family on a personal and human scale," says IMDb about the show's premise. It was created by Scott Z Burns, who is known for Pu-239 and The Loudest Voice.