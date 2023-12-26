'Promising Young Woman' to 'Maestro': Carey Mulligan's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly

Carey Mulligan's best movies

Carey Mulligan has cemented herself as one of the best actors in Hollywood with back-to-back brilliant roles since making her film debut with a supporting role in Pride & Prejudice (2005). She is known for bringing brilliance, depth, and complexity to each role she portrays on screen with precision. Let's take a look at some of her best performances to date.

'Maestro' (2023)

In Bradley Cooper's 2023 film Maestro, Mulligan portrays Felicia Montealegre, the wife of American conductor, pianist, music composer and educator, author, and humanitarian Leonard Bernstein. As per reviews, Mulligan delivers her career-best performance in it, capturing the warmth, passion, and depth of the character. The film is an epic portrayal of family and love, chronicling the relationship between Bernstein (Cooper) and his wife.

'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Mulligan brings forth an exceptional performance in Promising Young Woman, embodying the complex character of Cassie with a perfect balance of vulnerability and fierce determination. Mulligan's portrayal is a masterclass in subtlety and nuance as she navigates themes of justice and revenge. Her powerful and emotionally charged performance anchors the film, which also earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination and critical acclaim.

'Wildlife' (2018)

Mulligan shines in Wildlife, offering a nuanced portrayal of Jeanette Brinson, a woman grappling with the tumultuous dynamics of family life in 1960s Montana. Her performance captivates with its emotional depth and resilience, showcasing the character's evolution in the face of adversity. Mulligan's compelling interpretation adds a layer of authenticity to this intimate drama, making her an integral force in the film's narrative.

'Shame' (2011)

Mulligan delivers a raw and haunting performance as Sissy Sullivan, the troubled sister of Michael Fassbender's character in the British erotic psychological drama film Shame. It is emotionally charged, capturing the pain and vulnerability of a woman desperately seeking connection. Her fearless depiction of Sissy contributes to the exploration of addiction and fractured relationships, making Mulligan a standout in this intense and provocative drama.

'An Education' (2009)

Mulligan's breakthrough performance in An Education is a tour de force of charm and vulnerability. As Jenny Mellor, a 1960s schoolgirl navigating the allure of a sophisticated older man, Mulligan captivates with her intelligence and emotional depth. Her nuanced portrayal earned the actor an Academy Award nomination, solidifying Mulligan's status as a talent to watch, and remains a standout in the coming-of-age genre.