Explained: What is ketamine, drug linked to Matthew Perry's death

Entertainment

By Tanvi Gupta 02:49 pm Dec 16, 202302:49 pm

Understanding role of ketamine in Matthew Perry's untimely demise

F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry tragically passed away on October 28, 2023, aged 54. He was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. The autopsy report—released on Friday (local time)—revealed "acute effects of ketamine" led to Perry's death. Notably, he was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for severe depression and anxiety. Reportedly, the LA Medical Examiner's Office also cited drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine (to treat opioid use disorder) as contributing factors. Let's understand what ketamine is.

Perry's autopsy report revealed this

Perry's autopsy, conducted a day after the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor died, revealed "no pills, drugs, or medications" were found near the hot tub. Moroever, no alcohol traces or drugs like methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl were present in his system, revealed autopsy. However, it said he had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, and past drug use (reportedly clean for 19 months). The autopsy also highlighted Perry's recent engagement in ketamine infusion therapy, with "non-toxic levels of lorazepam" present.

What exactly is ketamine

According to Medical News Today, "Ketamine (Ketalar) is a dissociative anesthetic." While the United States (US)'s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved it solely as a general anesthetic, doctors occasionally prescribe it for "off-label" uses, like depression. "Off-label" means using drugs to treat conditions that the FDA has not approved. While ketamine is considered safe under controlled medical practices, its recreational use can pose serious risks, leading to potentially life-threatening effects.

Everything about ketamine infusion therapy

Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy, which is an off-label treatment for individuals with severe depression and anxiety. It involves administration of controlled intravenous doses of the drug. According to the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, ketamine therapy can also treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), end-of-life distress, chronic pain, and drug/alcohol issues, apart from anxiety and depression. The treatment has gained attention for its potential to quickly alleviate symptoms in patients resistant to conventional therapies.

How long does ketamine stay in the body

Per MindBloom, ketamine has a short half-life of approximately two and a half hours, meaning half of it is eliminated from the bloodstream by that time. In comparison, coffee has a half-life of five hours. While ketamine's metabolites linger for nearly two weeks, the majority of the drug is cleared from the system after about 10-12 hours from the initial dose.

Why ketamine is often stigmatized as 'party drug'

Ketamine, often dubbed "Special K," carries a negative public perception due to its abuse as a party drug. According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the drug induces sedation, immobility, pain relief, and amnesia, making it sought after for its dissociative and hallucinogenic effects. Unfortunately, ketamine's misuse has extended to facilitate sexual assault, too, contributing to its controversial reputation in addition to its recreational use.

Discrepancy in ketamine levels found in Perry's system

Perry's autopsy revealed extremely small amounts of ketamine in his stomach, but high levels in his blood at 3.54 micrograms per milliliter, CBS News reported. The medical examiner's office concluded that his cause of death wasn't linked to prior IV infusion therapy—given ketamine's short half-life. Instead, Perry's demise was attributed to ketamine taken in another form. The report, however, has not revealed how it could have been taken, adding an element of mystery.

15 rehab visits, live-saving surgeries: Perry's battle with substance abuse

Renowned for portraying the funny and sarcastic Chandler Bing in F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Perry faced a prolonged battle with drug addiction—a struggle he candidly documented in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. In a revealing admission, he once reportedly disclosed, "I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober." The memoir delves deeper into his battle, documenting his resilience through 15 rehab stints. Additionally, he endured 15 life-saving surgeries.