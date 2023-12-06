Confirmed! K-pop sensation RIIZE to drop new single; date inside

By Aikantik Bag

RIIZE to release their next single on January 5, 2024

Get ready, K-pop fans! SM Entertainment's rising boy group, RIIZE, is gearing up for an electrifying comeback with a brand new single set to drop on January 5. Since their debut on September 4, these talented newcomers have been stealing hearts across the globe with their catchy tunes and jaw-dropping performances. Recently, they also bagged the Rookie of the Year and Best New Artist awards at the prestigious Melon Music Awards and MAMA Awards, respectively.

Riize's debut tracks and international success

RIIZE's debut tracks, Memories and Get a Guitar quickly caught the public's attention with their unique sound. Get a Guitar, especially, became a fan favorite for its groovy guitar beats, addictive melody, and unforgettable foot-stomping dance moves. RIIZE has also conquered international charts, topping China's QQ Music Korean Music Weekly Chart and Japan's Oricon Daily Album Chart.

Anticipation high for upcoming release: Will Seunghan return?

As anticipation builds for RIIZE's upcoming single, fans can't help but wonder if it will showcase a fresh concept and one-of-a-kind style that could lead to another chart-topping hit. However, there's still some uncertainty surrounding the possible return of member Seunghan, who is currently on an indefinite hiatus due to a string of controversies. Their last released single is Talk Saxy in October.