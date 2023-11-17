'Jao bhaad mei,' Salman Khan schools 'Bigg Boss 17' contestants

'Jao bhaad mei,' Salman Khan schools 'Bigg Boss 17' contestants

By Aikantik Bag 02:35 pm Nov 17, 2023

Salman Khan lashes out at 'Bigg Boss 17' contestants

﻿Bigg Boss is undoubtedly every Indian's guilty pleasure and the reality show is currently in its 17th season. The popular show is hosted by superstar Salman Khan and it garners attention due to the ongoing conflicts and heated exchanges among its participants. The show is dominating the TRP rankings, and a recent promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode shows Khan losing his cool with the contestants.

Khan's stern message to contestants

In the clip, Khan confronted the housemates and stated, "Aise bahut saare log hain jo mujhe galat samjhte hain (there are many people who get me wrong)." He further said, "It doesn't matter to me, and I don't give an explanation of anything." "Aur mujhe koi shauk nahi hai yaha par aake gyaan du, samjhau. (I don't have an interest in imparting knowledge and making you all understand)." He stated, "Jao bhaad mei jao (Just go to hell)."

Heavyweight lineup of the show

The show has a star-studded cast which includes actor Mannara Chopra, comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, ex-journalist Jigna Vora, real-life couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Splitsvilla 14 fame Samarth Jurel, and actor Isha Malviya, among others.

