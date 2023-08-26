#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Bigg Boss' fame Puneesh Sharma reveals showbiz's 'dark side'

#NewsBytesExclusive: 'Bigg Boss' fame Puneesh Sharma reveals showbiz's 'dark side'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 26, 2023 | 10:44 pm 3 min read

Puneesh Sharma was a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 11'

Puneesh Sharma rose to fame after featuring in season 11 of Bigg Boss (2017-18). Though he went on to act in a few projects, he has been away from the screens for two years. But he recently released his music video Haara Nahi, which also marks his production debut. Talking to NewsBytes, Sharma revealed the showbiz's "dark side" and how it impacted him mentally.

Tell us about song 'Haara Nahi', which you produced

It's my first work as a producer. I'm also acting in it. It's my comeback after two years. I get so many messages from my fans that they want to see me, but it's not up to the artists. Rather it's with the producers and production houses to cast the artists. Since I wasn't getting work, I decided to give work to myself.

What happened in these two years of break?

I've got a very bad vibe from the industry in these two years. People gave me work, but it never came out. There was a producer who gave me a multi-starrer film, made me rehearse for six months, and eventually scrapped it. Similarly, two big television producers signed me, called me to the sets and gave the role to someone else.

How has this phase impacted you emotionally?

It was affecting me, but I thought I couldn't lose, and thus, Haara Nahi, the song, came out. It's about what an artist goes through when fame suddenly dies, and you're not getting work. It's about the dark side of the industry. It is not entirely a reflection of what I've been through in my professional life but what every artist goes through.

How was life after 'Bigg Boss'?

Things have been a roller coaster for me. I've seen major ups and downs since the Bigg Boss days. The show makes you an overnight celebrity; it brings you a lot of fame and work. And when the next season of Bigg Boss comes, you're less in demand. Slowly, your career graph starts going down, which eventually disturbs you. That's what I've been through.

What do you like and dislike about 'Bigg Boss'?

What I really like about the show is Salman bhai (Salman Khan). It also makes you an instant celebrity when you share the same stage with an actor of his repute. But at the same time, after a year of the show, it puts you down drastically. It leaves you in a space where you are not mentally happy for being less famous.

