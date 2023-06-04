Entertainment

Priya Ahuja calls out 'TMKOC' cast for not supporting Jennifer

Priya Ahuja aka 'TMKOC's Rita Reporter has lambasted the cast for not supporting Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's explosive revelations about producer Asit Kumarr Modi have recently opened a can of worms, with several actors opening up about their experience on the sets and their relationship with Modi. Now, actor Priya Ahuja—who played Rita Reporter on the long-running sitcom—has called out TMKOC's cast members for not supporting their former colleague Bansiwal.

TMKOC, a slice-of-life comedy show that has been making India laugh since 2008, has been embroiled in extreme turmoil for the past few months.

Actors such as Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, and Neha Mehta, among others, have parted ways with it rather abruptly, and Bansiwal, too, quit after leveling allegations of verbal harassment/toxicity at the workplace.

TMKOC's team, in response, called her "unprofessional."

Ahuja confirmed Bansiwal was never 'indisciplined'

While speaking to ETimes, Ahuja said, "I'm very shocked nobody supported Jennifer as she had many close friends on the set of the show." "She was the one who was there with me during my depression days. Jennifer played a role in getting me and [now husband Malav Rajda] close. I can confirm...she was never abusive or indisciplined on the sets of the show."

Rajda claimed artists don't want to spoil relationships with producers

Her husband Rajda, who is also one of the former directors of TMKOC, added that this was "exactly what he had expected," and he isn't shocked by the development of events. Emphasizing that nobody would want to spoil their relationship with the makers, he told ETimes, "I wasn't shocked at all as the person who is working there wouldn't want to ruin their relationship."

Artists have to go through mental harassment at work: Ahuja

Speaking to The Times of India, Ahuja earlier said that her track on TMKOC was reduced. She said, "Yes, the artists have to go through mental harassment when they work on Taarak Mehta. Asit Kumarr Modi bhai, Sohil Ramani, or Jatin Bajaj (he's like my younger brother) never misbehaved with me. But as far as work is concerned, I've been subjected to unfair treatment."