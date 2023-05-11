Entertainment

#TMKOC star accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment, quits show

#TMKOC star accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment, quits show

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 11, 2023, 01:57 pm 2 min read

Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has filed a case against three, including show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi (Picture Credit: Instagram/@jennifermistrybansiwal)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi has quit the show after 15 years. She has alleged the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, said a report. Bansiwal has filed a case against Modi, project head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. Per reports, Bansiwal hadn't been shooting for the show since March 6.

Bansiwal alleged sexual misconduct by Modi and two others

Speaking to ETimes, she said, "I was asked to get off the sets four times by Ramani, and Bajaj tried to stop my car by standing behind it. I told them that I worked on the show for 15 years, and they couldn't forcefully stop me, and while I was leaving Ramani threatened me." She has filed a sexual harassment case against the three.

Bansiwal called 'TMKOC' sets a male-chauvinistic place

Alleging further, she said TMKOC production is a male-chauvinistic place; she wasn't allowed to take a half-day on Holi but male actors were adjusted for their leaves. "When I retaliated, Ramani spoke rudely to me and asked me to get out almost four times. Then the creative person, Bajaj tried to stop my car. All this is recorded in the CCTV footage," she said.

Bansiwal sent a legal notice to the three accused

Bansiwal claimed that on the next day of the incident, she received a letter from Ramani that mentioned the makers incurred heavy losses since she left early that day. In return, she messaged them saying they sexually harassed her while they claimed she was trying to extort money from them. She eventually sent a notice to the three, asking for a public apology.

Bansiwal alleged Modi made sexual advances on multiple occasions

"Modi has made sexual advances toward me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now; I won't take it anymore." Bansiwal hasn't received any revert on her complaint yet. She has also hired a lawyer to seek justice. No official comment from the TMKOC team is out yet.