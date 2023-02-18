Entertainment

'Mirzapur' actor Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away aged 56

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 18, 2023, 11:11 am 1 min read

Shahnawaz Pradhan passes away aged 56

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan, known for his works across Bollywood, television, and OTT platforms, passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest, said reports. He was aged 56. The Mirzapur actor was at an event in Mumbai when he complained of chest pain and became unconscious. He was immediately rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, but the doctors could not revive the adept actor.

Pradhan underwent bypass surgery recently

Actor Surbhi Tiwari—who was at the hospital for her brother's treatment—told Navbharat Times doctors couldn't find Pradhan's pulse upon arrival. Reportedly, he underwent a bypass surgery a few months ago. His colleagues offered condolences on social media and hailed Pradhan for his stellar work. His Mirzapur co-actor Rajesh Tailang penned an emotional note, whereas Yashpal Sharma narrated the whole incident at the Friday event.

Take a look at Yashpal Sharma's post

Instagram post A post shared by iyashpalsharma on February 18, 2023 at 9:55 am IST