#NewsBytesExclusive: Confirmed! Urvashi Rautela NOT part of 'Kantara 2'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 11, 2023, 03:19 pm 2 min read

'Kanatara 2' will soon go on the floors, revealed actor-director Rishabh Shetty, recently (Photo Credit: Instagram/@urvashirautela)

Bollywood actor-model Urvashi Rautela shared a picture with Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty on social media on Saturday, which got her fans excited. Her social media post soon triggered speculations, as many of her followers began assuming that the former Miss Universe was roped in for Kantara 2. NewsBytes now has exclusive information on whether or not Rautela will be seen in Shetty's Kantara 2.

'It was a courtesy meet'

A source close to Hombale Films, the production house that has backed Kantara and is also producing Kanatra 2, has revealed that Rautela was not part of the upcoming film. Speaking exclusively to NewsBytes, the source, denying all speculations regarding her casting, said, "She has not been cast for Kantara 2. It was only a courtesy meeting between the two actors."

Urvashi Rautela strikes pose with Rishab Shetty

'Kanatra 2' filming to begin soon

Recently, when Kantara completed 100 days, Shetty officially announced Kantara 2, a prequel to the 2022 film. Shetty, who is the lead actor-director of the franchise, said his team has already started working on some ideas. He further said that though the film will soon go on the floors, they are still "in the middle of digging into more details" regarding the writing part.

Look at 'Kantara' box office numbers

Kanatra went on to create a ruckus at the box office, becoming one of the biggest Indian blockbusters in 2022. The movie, which was originally made in the Kannada language, and was later dubbed into multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, earned over Rs. 400 crore at the worldwide box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 16 crore.

All about 'Kantara'

Helmed by Shetty, who also played the lead role, Kantara also featured Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. The music was composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, while Arvind Kashyap was the director of photography. Reportedly, some of the original cast members will reprise their roles in the prequel as well. However, the makers are yet to announce its cast officially.