Entertainment

Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie': Trailer hints at heart-warming tale

Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie': Trailer hints at heart-warming tale

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 16, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

The much-awaited trailer of the Kannada film 777 Charlie starring Rakshit Shetty was finally unveiled on Monday. The actor took to social media and shared the trailer in languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Directed by Kiranraj K, the film will revolve around a man and his dog and will portray a beautiful relationship between them. Here's a breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Shetty was last seen in the Kannada drama Avane Srimannarayana, which got released in 2019.

This film marks his return to the big screens after about two years.

Also, 777 Charlie has been in the making since 2020. So, all eyes are on this film.

And it is an important one for the actor as his previous hit film was 2016's Kirik Party.

Trailer What does the trailer show?

Dharma (Shetty) is introduced as a laid-back chap with no interest in life. All he cares about is his home, factory, fight, food, beer, and cigarette. His neighbors despise him and call him "Hitler uncle." Later, we are shown Charlie (the dog), who somehow enters Dharma's life. In the beginning, Dharma seems to hate Charlie and tries to get rid of him somehow.

Observation It feels as if trailer revealed Charlie, Dharma's entire story

We see Dharma meeting with an accident and Charlie following the ambulance all the way to the hospital. That's when Dharma starts connecting with him. He identifies Charlie as the only soul that cares about him. The trailer reveals the story with no scope for suspense. At one point, Charlie presumably goes missing. How Dharma finds him would be the rest of the plot.

Personal Special mention: Trailer's final portion will win your heart

The canine steals our hearts toward the end. When Dharma asks Charlie how much he loves him, Charlie walks toward Dharma and embraces him. An emotional Dharma hugs him back uttering, "I love you too, Charlie". And you too would want to hug Charlie tightly.

Details '777 Charlie' is produced by Shetty along with GS Gupta

777 Charlie has been produced by Shetty and GS Gupta under Paramvah Studios banner. Besides Shetty, the film also features Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha in pivotal roles. The adventure-comedy drama brings together several celebrities to present it in various languages. While actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will present the Malayalam version, Karthik Subbaraj will be presenting the Tamil version.