'Dhak Dhak': Taapsee Pannu announces all-girls road trip film

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 16, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

'Dhak Dhak' promises a ride of a lifetime (Photo credit: Twitter/@taapsee)

Actor and producer Taapsee Pannu announced her production venture Dhak Dhak on Monday. Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi, the upcoming title will be directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja. Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari are co-producing. The film featuring a star-studded cast promises to show us a ride of a lifetime! Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pannu's production house, Outsiders Films, has collaborated with Viacom18 Studios along with BLM Pictures for Dhak Dhak.

Viacom18 has given us many strong female-centric films like Kahaani, Queen, Mary Kom, and Padmaavat.

The upcoming film promises to bring a fascinating story to the screen about four women who head on a life-changing journey to the highest biking pass in the world.

Twitter Post 'Join ride of a lifetime,' wrote Pannu online

Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self discovery! @fattysanashaikh #RatnaPathak @deespeak, @sanjanasanghi96 @Viacom18Studios #OutsidersFilms @BLM_Pictures pic.twitter.com/FvxUyv4ccY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 16, 2022

Statement Here's what Pannu had to say about her new project

In an interview, Pannu informed that they will deliver an impressive visual experience with the film. "Dhak Dhak narrates the story of four women who realize that freedom has to be owned and never given," the 32-year-old elaborated. Noting that Viacom18 has been a crucial part of her journey in films, the actor concluded by saying that this ride will be "an enriching one."

Quote Journey to be full of adventure, introspection

Chief Operating Officer of Viacom18 Studios Ajit Andhare called the film a "heart-warming story" of four women who embark on a road trip. On their journey that will be full of adventure and also introspection, the women will break out of their cocoons and discover themselves. "This was the perfect script and resonates well with the DNA of our storytelling."

Information Details about film and Pannu's other upcoming projects

Dudeja has co-written Dhak Dhak along with Parijat Joshi. The venture is currently under production and is expected to hit the big screens in 2023. In addition to this, the Thappad actress will be seen in films like Shabaash Mithu, followed by Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Dobaaraa, Blurr, and Tadka coming soon.