Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Vijay Kiragandur reveals how Hombale Films became 2022's trendsetter

#NewsBytesExclusive: Vijay Kiragandur reveals how Hombale Films became 2022's trendsetter

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 29, 2022, 02:05 pm 2 min read

Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur talks to 'NewsBytes' about the production house's success in a post-COVID-19 era

The year 2022 was a bittersweet one. While many Hindi films failed to perform, South Indian cinema established its dominion. However, one production house took Indian cinema to new heights. Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films became the only Indian production house to rake in over Rs. 2,000 crore in 2022. In an interview with NewsBytes, Kiragandur talks about what 2022 and 2023 hold for him.

Hombale Films ruled box office in 2022, amidst pandemic. Reason?

Our formula is simple - 'content is the king' and 'believe in the directors.' Even during a pandemic, one can grow if you have good content, a well-researched topic, and the right kind of marketing. KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara's success have proved it. There's a lot of content available; filmmakers need to dive into the pool of opportunities that India has to offer.

You had plans of venturing into Bollywood. What about that?

We are venturing into all major languages, including Hindi. Presently, we are working with a team of writers. Once the scripts are ready, we will start approaching directors and actors for it. Hombale Films' Bollywood debut is certain but the timeline isn't fixed yet. We may come up with a Hindi film in 2023 or 2024, depending on when the scripts are ready.

After a successful 2022, how are you looking at 2023?

The coming year is going to be an exciting one at Hombale Films. We have a number of pan-India films including Salaar, Tyson, and Richard Anthony coming up, other than an untitled film with Rishabh Shetty. Apart from that, we have Dhooman with Fahadh Faasil, Raghuthatha with Keerthy Suresh, and Bagheera with Sreemurali. We're also launching Dr. Rajkumar's grandson Yuvarajkumar in an untitled next.

How do you see Hombale Films performing on global front?

Our aim is to place India and Indian content on the world map by showcasing films that reflect upon our culture and old-age traditions to the global audience, particularly the younger generation. Kantara's success proved that for us. There is a scope to unlock the Indian cinema's potential, and we want to tap that to the best of our abilities.