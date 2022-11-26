Entertainment

Is STR singing a song for Vijay starrer 'Varisu'?

Is STR singing a song for Vijay starrer 'Varisu'?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 26, 2022, 10:31 pm 2 min read

'Varisu' will be released on Pongal 2023

The upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Varisu starring Vijay is set for release on Pongal 2023. The makers have been sharing a lot of updates about the movie as part of its promotional activities. Now, a new report has surfaced saying Tamil star Silambarasan TR has rendered his voice for a Varisu song. While there is no official confirmation yet, fans are already going gaga.

Why does this story matter?

This film will mark the first-ever bilingual outing for Vijay, and it will be released in Telugu as Vaarasudu.

It is well known that Vijay has a huge fanbase in Tamil Nadu. But he also has a considerable number of fans in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

So, every update about the movie has been going viral in all these states.

Know more about Silambarasan’s song for ‘Varisu’

As for Silambarasan's song, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "It is an upbeat number crooned by none other than Silambarasan...it is a sweet gesture by the actor to commemorate his and Vijay's friendship." STR, though not formally trained in music, has rendered his voice for several songs. He recently made his singing debut in Bollywood with the song Taali Taali for Double XL.

A grand audio launch for ‘Varisu’ is on the cards

The Pinkvilla report further added the film would have a grand audio launch event in Chennai on December 23. "Varisu audio launch was initially planned in Dubai, but now, the team has decided to do it in Chennai amidst fans," the publication quoted the source as saying. S Thaman has composed music for the movie. Its first single, Ranjithame, was released on November 5.

All you need to know about ‘Varisu’

Touted to be an emotional family entertainer, Varisu has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Khushboo, Sangeetha, and Yogi Babu, among others, will be seen in important roles. Tollywood's popular filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally is at its helm, and he has co-written the story along with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Telugu producer Dil Raju is co-producting the movie.