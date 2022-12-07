Entertainment

Nayanthara's horror thriller 'Connect': Trailer to arrive on December 9

Nayanthara's horror thriller 'Connect': Trailer to arrive on December 9

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 07, 2022, 05:58 pm 2 min read

'Connect' starring Nayanthara will be released on December 22

Lady superstar Nayanthara's upcoming film Connect was announced way back in 2021. The much-awaited film has been making the headlines as it is gearing up for release this month. And now, the makers have announced that the trailer of the horror thriller film will be dropped at midnight (12:00 am) on Friday (December 9). Read on for more details.

Why does this story matter?

Nayanthara, who is known for selecting story-heavy movies, was last seen in Gold (2022), which was more of an extended cameo appearance.

Before that, she was seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which was not received well by fans and critics.

Since this upcoming horror thriller is led by her, a lot of expectations are riding on it, and every update is making headlines.

Makers shared new poster while announcing trailer release date

The makers announced the news of the trailer release on social media along with a new poster. Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. It marks the second outing of the actor-director duo as he previously helmed Nayanthara's Maya. Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, are bankrolling the project under their production banner Rowdy Pictures. The film will hit theaters on December 22.

Take a look at the announcement

“Fear the Devil. It comes at midnight”#ConnectTrailer screaming from 12 midnight, on December 9 ⌛l



Subscribe to the official YouTube channel of Rowdy pictures for more updates: https://t.co/xtH6ntqqTP@VigneshShivn #Nayanthara @AnupamPKher @Ashwin_saravana pic.twitter.com/fUX6Tw4ZN5 — Rowdy Pictures (@Rowdy_Pictures) December 6, 2022

All you need to know about ‘Connect’

Apart from Nayanthara, Connect stars Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj, Vinay Rai, and Haniya Nafis in important roles. Manikantan Krishnamachary is the film's director of photography, Richard Kevin is the editor, and Prithvi Chandrasekhar composed the thriller's music. Earlier in November, the makers released a short teaser of the movie on Nayanthara's 38th birthday, which was received well by the fans and critics.

Nayanthara is soon making her Bollywood debut

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will soon make her Bollywood debut with Jawan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the movie will be released on June 2, 2023. It will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander. Besides Nayanthara and SRK, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and Priya Mani. Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone are also rumored to have cameos in Jawan.