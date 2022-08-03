Entertainment

Aamir made changes to 'LSC' after South stars' special screening?

Aamir made changes to 'LSC' after South stars' special screening?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 03, 2022, 08:30 pm 2 min read

'Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit the theaters on August 11.

A special screening of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was held for Tollywood celebrities Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, and Sukumar last month. It was reported that Khan even received some feedback from them. Now, Khan has opened up about it, saying they all had the same reaction at one point. Since they felt it would improve the film, they made one change, he added.

Context Why does this story matter?

Laal Singh Chaddha—a remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump—will mark Khan's return to the big screen after four years.

He was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan (2018).

This film also marks his third collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan; they have previously worked together in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and 3 Idiots.

So, LSC is one of the most-awaited projects of 2022.

Details Here's what Khan said about their feedback

During a recent media interaction, Khan said all four Tollywood personalities reacted the same way on one point. However, he refrained from revealing what their feedback was. Khan said, "What I can tell you is that they all had one reaction and we realized that they are right. We made the change accordingly. SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Chiranjeevi garu, and Nagarjuna—all said the same."

Quote 'We are trying to reach South audience'

Khan added that the intention behind screening the film for these Tollywood celebrities was to reach out and attract audiences from the South. He said, "I believe that if the Hindi audiences can be welcoming of the content from Telugu and Tamil language films, then certainly the Telugu and Tamil audiences would also be open." "So, we are trying to reach them," he said.

The film, helmed by Advait Chandan, will also have actors Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in prominent roles. It will have a direct clash with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at the box office as they are releasing on the same day: August 11. Touted to be a family drama, Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai, has Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady.