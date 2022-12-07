Entertainment

'Thalapathy67': Trisha-Vijay to reunite after 14 years; everything we know

Dec 07, 2022

Vijay and Trisha are set to reunite for 'Thalapathy 67'

Fans went gaga on social media on Tuesday when reports about Tamil stars Vijay and Trisha's reunion in Thalapathy67 surfaced online. Amping up the excitement around the upcoming film, industry tracker-journalist Rajasekar recently tweeted that Trisha has been roped in for the much-anticipated project, hinting at the hit onscreen pair's reunion after 14 years. Dive in for more details.

Why does this story matter?

Trisha and Vijay are one of the most popular and successful onscreen pairs who have delivered several successful blockbusters.

Their journey started in 2004 with Ghilli and they went on to collaborate on movies such as Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

And now, fans are excited about seeing the duo collaborating on the screen once again. So, this development is creating a sensation online.

This film is reported to be part of LCU

Thalapathy67 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is known for establishing a major action film universe in Kollywood. His films Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022) are interlinked, and the upcoming Vijay-Trisha starrer will also reportedly be part of what fans call the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe, aka LCU. Though the makers have not revealed anything yet, several reports are most certain about this.

Will 'Thalapathy67' have connection to Kanagaraj-Vijay's previous movie

Furthermore, one can also anticipate that the upcoming film will have a link with the actor-director duo's previous movie, Master (2021). To recall, Master had references to Kamal Haasan's 1994 movie Nammavar. So, it is also possible for the filmmaker to create an entirely different franchise with this yet-to-be-titled movie. However, let us wait and see what this venture turns out to be.

Trisha to have meaty role in upcoming movie

Reportedly, Trisha will not just be the leading lady in the movie, as her role will be more than just the romantic interest of Vijay's character. She will have major scope for delivering an impressive performance. Notably, Thalapathy67 was launched in Chennai on Monday. Seven Screen Studios is bankrolling the project. Details of the cast and crew are expected to be out soon.