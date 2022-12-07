Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. breaks silence on Quentin Tarantino's 'Marvel criticism'

Robert Downey Jr. reacted to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's comments on the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Robert Downey Jr. has reacted to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino's recent comments against the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in an interview with Deadline. While he did not attack Tarantino, the Iron Man actor rather kept his calm and gave a befitting reply to the ace filmmaker's criticism of the MCU. His response came during an interview about Netflix's documentary on his father, Robert Downey Sr.

Downey Jr. is one of the most famous Hollywood actors. From his jaw-dropping performances in several genres to his impeccable personality, he's loved by people across generations and spectrums.

Playing Iron Man, he became the symbol of the MCU, the world's biggest film franchise. Almost all MCU films are box office successes and attract viewers who are devoted to their favorite MCU stars' films.

How and why the controversy started

In an interview last month, Quentin Tarantino said that Hollywood has lost movie stars and blamed the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" for it. "You have all these actors who have become famous playing these [MCU] characters. But they're not movie stars," he said, adding Captain America as a character is a star, but not Chris Evans. However, he clarified that he didn't hate MCU movies.

Downey Jr.'s reaction to Tarantino's comments

Reacting to Tarantino's criticism, RDJ said, "Our opinions...say a lot about us... We are in a time and place that I unwittingly contributed to, where IP (intellectual property) has taken precedence over principle and personality. But it's a double-edged sword." "A piece of IP is only as good as the human talent you get," he said on the importance of having the right actors.

RDJ's opinion on various film genres

Downey Jr. further said that there was no point indulging in mudslinging, as he feels that it discredits his own integrity. He also added that he believes that all genres should co-exist together. The actor said, "Let's just get over it. We're all a community. There's enough room for everything,' and thank God for Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water."