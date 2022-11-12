Entertainment

'Batman' voice actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66 post-cancer battle

'Batman' voice actor Kevin Conroy dies at 66 post-cancer battle

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 12, 2022, 10:48 am 2 min read

Actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at 66

Hollywood actor Kevin Conroy breathed his last on Thursday (November 10). He was 66. While the news of his demise broke out on Friday, per reports, he was fighting cancer for a long time and eventually lost the battle with the dreadful disease. Conroy was best known for his portrayal of Batman in several animated films and series. May his soul rest in peace.

Condolences 'Kevin was perfection,' said co-actor Mark Hamill

Following Conroy's demise, production house Warner Bros. released a statement paying tribute to the beloved actor. Conroy's co-actor Mark Hamill (Joker) said through the statement, "Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother...Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated." Several other celebrities also posted grief-stricken messages.

DC's tribute DC wrote about the actor's marvelous career, unbreakable records

DC Comics also took to Twitter to underline Conroy's illustrious career. It wrote, "He [established] never-to-be-broken records as [Batman's voice], bringing the Super Hero to animated life in 60 different productions, including 15 films—highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 animated series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games."

Twitter Post Take a look at this tribute to Conroy

RIP, Kevin Conroy. You will be missed



📷: nycnikon/IG pic.twitter.com/II4Dk3qkxk — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 11, 2022

Twitter Post Here is what DC posted

DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans. https://t.co/GgdfYvoKVL pic.twitter.com/pSy8h29h6r — DC (@DCComics) November 11, 2022

On 'Batman' Conroy called the series 'mythology,' not animation

Conroy once told The New York Times, "It's so much fun as an actor to sink your teeth into. Calling it animation doesn't do it justice. It's more like mythology." "As a gay boy growing up in the 1950s and '60s...I'd grown adept at concealing parts of myself." He is survived by his husband, Vaughn C Williams, sister Trisha Conroy, and brother Tom Conroy.

Career Conroy's last project to be yet-to-be-released 'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Conroy was associated with the Batman franchise for three long decades! It remains his biggest claim to fame, and his first Batman credit came in the form of Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. He subsequently voiced the character in several animated projects and computer games. He has also lent his voice to the series Batman: Caped Crusader, which is currently in production.