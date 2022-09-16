Entertainment

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial to be adapted into movie

The murky defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will soon be translated on screen.

Is the notorious defamation trial between ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard really settled in its grave? Yes and no. While the trial may have concluded in June and tilted heavily in favor of Depp, the steaming story that kept America glued to news channels 24*7 is now getting a cinematic adaptation soon. The film has been titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.

Context Why does this story matter?

The explosive defamation trial went on for seven weeks in Fairfax Country, Virginia.

The altercation finds its roots in a The Washington Post op-ed written by Heard in 2018 where she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Although Depp wasn't named, he sued her on defamation grounds.

The trial included a wide range of evidence, including photos, audio recordings, and several witnesses.

Details Mark Hapka, Megan Davis roped in to lead movie

The film is expected to stream on the Tubi streaming service on September 30, reported Hollywood media. It stars Mark Hapka (Deadly Patient) as Depp while Megan Davis (American Horror Story) will play Heard's role. The ensemble cast also includes Melissa Marty (Station 19) as Depp's famous strong-headed lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mary Carrig (Law & Order: True Crime) as Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.

Synopsis 'Timely take on story that became part of cultural zeitgeist'

The film has been written by Guy Nicolucci (The Daily Show) and helmed by Sara Lohman (The Reunion). It will "follow the tumultuous relationship - in and out of court - of Depp and his ex-wife Heard in a dramatization of the two-month defamation trial." The Tubi original seeks to "capture a timely take on a story that became part of the cultural zeitgeist."

Roundup Trial concluded on June 1; Depp was awarded heavy compensation

The defamation trial finally concluded on June 1. The seven-member jury ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband $10M in compensatory damages and $5M in punitive damages. Depp was also asked to pay Heard $2M since she was defamed by Depp's old lawyer who accused her of creating a "hoax." Depp subsequently thanked the jury for "giving [him] [his] life back," while Heard expressed "disappointment."