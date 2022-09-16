Entertainment

Baby onboard: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to welcome fourth child

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 16, 2022, 11:22 am 2 min read

Actor couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will soon welcome their fourth child together.

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood's favorite couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds! The much-in-love actor couple, who is presently proud parents to three young children, is now set to welcome their fourth child together. On Thursday (September 15), Lively debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York. Congratulations to the family!

Context Why does this story matter?

The power couple is loved by fans for their PDA-filled antics on social media and at public events.

Though they haven't shied away from talking about their romance, they do, however, keep their daughters heavily guarded from the glamour world.

Lively's pregnancy comes as a surprise since her last Instagram post (where she wore a bikini) didn't hint at any bump whatsoever!

Quote 'I just really like creating,' quipped Lively

Speaking to the media at the event, the Gossip Girl actor quipped in her trademark witty style. "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans. I just really like creating," said the 35-year-old sparkling in her sequin dress. The couple, who has been married for 10 years, have three daughters at present—James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds, and Betty Reynolds.

On motherhood 'Having children made me feel incredibly settled'

While speaking to Forbes in May, Lively shared her experience with motherhood. She said, "Having children made me feel so much more in my skin. I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident-not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Relationship timeline Couple had met on the sets of 'Green Lantern'

The couple met while filming Martin Campbell's sci-fi film Green Lantern in 2010, but Cupid did its trick sometime in 2011. After a whirlwind romance, the couple secretly took the plunge on September 9, 2012, in South Carolina in a hush-hush, private ceremony. To note, Ryan Reynolds was earlier married to actor Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame) between 2008 and 2011.