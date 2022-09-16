Entertainment

Adivi Sesh's 'HIT: The Second Case' gets new release date

Adivi Sesh's 'HIT: The Second Case' gets new release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 16, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

Adivi Sesh's 'HIT: The Second Case' is bankrolled by Nani.

Telugu star Adivi Sesh received national attention after his recent biographical drama Major hit the theaters. And now, the actor is set to entertain his fans again. His most-awaited crime thriller HIT: The Second Case has locked December 2 as its release date. On Thursday, the actor announced the news on social media. Read on to know more about the project.

Context Why does this story matter?

HIT: The Second Case was written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Initially, the makers had plans to premiere it on July 29.

But it got postponed due to unknown reasons.

The film has Meenakshi Chaudhary as the leading lady and it will mark Sesh's second release in 2022 after Major.

So, it is to be seen if he keeps up with fans' expectations.

Details Nani has bankrolled the project

Sesh announced the revised release date along with a new poster. He captioned it, "HEAT. December 2nd. #HIT2onDec2 in theaters only." The upcoming drama is the sequel to the 2020 film HIT: The First Case, which starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. The second part has been produced by Prashanti Tipirneni along with Telugu superstar Nani under Wall Poster Cinema.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Information Why were the original cast members replaced?

Speaking in an interview with Outlook, Nani had earlier said that the makers decided to have new casting for the sequel to make the franchise concept-oriented. "We thought, let's go with a franchise which is concept oriented rather than a star oriented. We decided to start the second part in Andhra Pradesh, so we needed a different officer, to play the role," he said.

Box office It would face hardly any clash at the box office

At the box office, HIT: The Second Case is not facing any clash with other Telugu movies as of now. So, one can anticipate that the film might have a decent run in the cinema halls. Meanwhile, the first installment was remade in Hindi with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film premiered theatrically on July 15 this year.