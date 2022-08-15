Entertainment

'John Wick: Chapter 4' director Chad Stahelski teases film details

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 15, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

All we know about 'John Wick: Chapter 4'. (Photo credit: Lionsgate)

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves's return as John Wick in the film John Wick: Chapter 4 has remained shrouded in mystery for a while now with only a few crumbs to relish. While it was reported that it will be the longest-running film in the franchise, its director Chad Stahelski has now revealed some exciting details about the upcoming film. Read on for more.

With head-smashing action hero Reeves at its fore, the John Wick franchise has certainly emerged as one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in the past decade.

Its third installment, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, which was released in 2019, reportedly grossed $56M on its opening weekend, higher than the previous two chapters.

The three films combined have reportedly earned upward of $573M.

Quote Makers see John Wick as Greek king Odysseus

"I don't really believe — at least for the John Wick movies — in a three-act structure. I believe in storytelling and leaving it," Stahelski recently told Variety. "We've always seen John Wick as Odysseus. So we take the time we need to tell the story. As long as we don't fall asleep watching it, we keep it going," he had explained further.

Action 'Chapter 4' would have more ninjas in action sequences

The action quotient was sky-high in Chapter 3 as it showcased badass ninjas racing on motorcycles and other high-octane sequences. And the upcoming installment will follow suit in terms of having more ninjas! When asked how he would up the ante after "ninjas on motorcycles" in the third chapter, Stahelski replied, "Ninjas in cars, I guess. I don't know! It's always ninjas, man."

Information Wick won't 'ride off into the f*cking sunset' eventually

In 2020, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer revealed there will be a fifth John Wick chapter, but, as per Stahelski, Wick will not "ride off into the f*cking sunset" at the end of the franchise. In a separate interview, Stahelski elaborated that they "tried to do something at the end that is emotional." John Wick: Chapter 4 is set for a March 24, 2023, release.