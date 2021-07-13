Confirmed! 'John Wick 4' gets its villain in Marko Zaror

Marko Zaror to star opposite Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick 4'

John Wick 4 gets a new villain! Marko Zaror, known for his contribution in season three of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, has confirmed on Instagram that he will be giving a tough time to Keanu Reeves in the movie. Filming of this Chad Stahelski-directorial has begun last month, and it is slated to hit the big screens on May 27, 2022.

Why is Zaror perfect for the role?

John Wick fans are familiar with the intensity of action sequences in the film. And when the hero has set such high standards, the antagonist should match his level too. We already have seen Zaror's fighting skills in From Dusk Till Dawn. Moreover, him being a trained martial artist and a stuntman makes Zaror the perfect candidate to confront Reeves's assassin character.

'Just so thankful to be part of this amazing project'

Thanking the director "for inviting me to play on this unique universe," the Chilean artist wrote in his native language that translates to, "To everyone that followed me throughout this journey, what can I say....I'm just so thankful to be part of this amazing project."

Check out Zaror's full post here

The team is currently shooting in Germany, Donnie Yen joins

In this franchise, actors who are trained in some kind of combat skills are roped in. Before Zaror, Chinese martial legend, actor Donnie Yen was signed. Two days ago, he posted a video on social media that says he has begun shooting for the fourth installment in Germany. Likewise, Daniel Bernhardt, Swiss actor, played assassin Kirill in John Wick. He's also a martial artist.

Here's the post by Yen

Cast and crew: Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, and other actors

Reeves is not only the lead actor in the film, but also an executive producer, along with Louise Rosner. John Wick 4 is produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch have penned down the script. Apart from The Matrix actor, Yen and Zaror, it will also star Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne and Shamier Anderson.

Fishburne revealed 'Mr. Watanabe is playing' a crucial role

Makers have kept plot details under wrap. However, Fishburne dropped hints. Talking to Collider last month, he called the movie script "really cool" and "deeper." "It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing... is really the heart and soul of it," he said.