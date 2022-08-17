Entertainment

Angelina filed anonymous FBI lawsuit over Brad Pitt assault allegations

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 17, 2022, 04:46 pm 3 min read

Angelina Jolie may have filed anonymous lawsuit against FBI over investigation into assault allegations against Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie has been identified as the "Jane Doe" who sued the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to know why no charges were pressed against her ex-husband—Brad Pitt—despite physical and verbal assault allegations in 2016. Puck News has reported the unnamed plaintiff who filed the anonymous lawsuit against the FBI in April 2022 was indeed Jolie, considering the timeline and events described in it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt separated in 2016, shortly after an alleged violent incident aboard a plane in September 2016.

The duo has been entangled in many legal battles, including the custody of their minor children and property. They have six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Later, Pitt has been vocal about his drinking issue and his subsequent sobriety.

Statement 'You're f**king up this family': Pitt allegedly yelled at Jolie

Jolie sued the FBI over its handling of allegations against Pitt. In a 2016 FBI report over the flight incident, Jolie alleged Pitt took her to the restroom and "grabbed her by the head, shaking her" as they argued over one of their kids. He allegedly shouted, "You're f**king up this family." When their children intervened, Pitt said, "She's ruining this family, she's crazy."

Allegations Pitt apparently poured beer on Jolie on same flight

The aforementioned FBI report says one of their kids retaliated against Pitt and yelled, "It's not her, it's you, you pu*k!" Pitt apparently then charged toward that child, but Jolie held him back, sustaining injuries to her back and elbow in the process. She also claimed—on the same flight—Pitt poured beer on her while she tried to sleep. Pitt's team, however, denied all allegations.

Response Pitt denied allegations of him assaulting his son

In 2016, the FBI and the LA Department of Child and Family Services also investigated Pitt as he allegedly assaulted Maddox—who was 15 then—when he intervened in his fight with Jolie on the flight. Pitt's team told People, "He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse... He put his hands on him...because the confrontation was spiraling out of control."

Information Jolie filed anonymous lawsuit to procure documents containing evidence

The FBI agent—investigating the 2016 flight incident—reportedly decided not to press charges against Pitt after consulting the assistant US attorney in 2017. This led Jolie to anonymously file a Freedom of Information Act suit against the FBI to procure records of its investigation against Pitt. Jolie told The Guardian earlier she feared for the safety of her family while she was married to Pitt.