Raju Srivastava responding to treatment, able to move body parts

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 17, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Raju Srivastava collapsed when he was working out on August 10.

Popular stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, after suffering a heart attack on August 10. Providing the latest update on his health, Srivastava's business manager Nayan Soni said he is showing slight improvement and is being closely monitored. He is still in the ICU on life support. Reportedly, visitors aren't being allowed to avoid the risk of infections.

Soni told news agency PTI, "Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health, and he can now move his body parts a bit." "He continues to remain in the ICU and on the ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness," he further added.

Srivastava's family earlier issued a statement urging his fans to not believe in rumors. It read, "Dear all, Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery." "The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumor/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him (sic)."

The 58-year-old comedian was reportedly working out on a treadmill when he had a heart attack and collapsed on August 10. Speaking to PTI, his cousin Ashok Srivastava said, "He was doing his routine exercise, and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down." "He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," he added.

Though Srivastava has been in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, he rose to fame after he participated in Season 1 of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and in shows like Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also appeared in several Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Bombay to Goa, Baazigar, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.